Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda continue to be one of the most talked-about couples in the film industry. From keeping their romance under wraps to secret engagement and wedding buzz, the duo has consistently kept fans on their toes. Adding to the excitement, the couple rang in the New Year together in Rome, further intensifying speculation around their wedding this year.

Vijay Deverakonda shared a series of pictures from his Rome vacation, and fans were quick to spot Rashmika Mandanna’s subtle yet adorable presence in the post. While the actor looked effortlessly stylish as he posed in front of iconic landmarks and on a train, it was the final slides that truly stole the spotlight.

In one picture, a girl is seen standing right behind Vijay, whom fans believe is Rashmika, while another shows Rashmika hugging him from behind, leaving the actor giggling uncontrollably.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Vijay wrote, “Happy New Year, my darling loves. May we grow up together, make great memories, do great things, spread love, cheer and life. Biggest kisses and hugs to all of you.”

The photos instantly set social media abuzz, with fans gushing over the couple’s chemistry. Comments poured in praising the back hug, calling it “the cutest,” while others expressed excitement over seeing Vijay’s romantic side. Several fans also eagerly mentioned their wedding, with many saying they cannot wait to see the couple’s wedding pictures.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda wedding

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda reportedly got engaged in October 2025 at Vijay’s residence. According to reports, the couple is now gearing up for a destination wedding in Udaipur on February 26. However, an official announcement from the actors is still awaited.