Hyderabad: Fans of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been eagerly waiting for updates about the couple’s wedding. The two popular Telugu film stars got engaged on October 3, 2025, at Vijay’s Hyderabad residence, a day after Dussehra. Since then, buzz around their wedding plans has been at an all-time high.

Now, a latest report by Hindustan Times has confirmed that the wedding is set to take place in 2026. According to the report, Vijay and Rashmika will tie the knot on February 26 at a palace in Udaipur. A source close to the couple told HT, “They have finalised one of the heritage properties. Much like their engagement, the wedding will be an intimate affair with only close family and loved ones in attendance.”

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda (Instagram)

It is still unclear whether the couple plans to host a grand reception for friends from the film industry in Hyderabad. A few weeks ago, when asked about the wedding rumours, Rashmika told The Hollywood Reporter India, “I wouldn’t like to confirm or deny the marriage. When it’s time to speak about it, we shall.”

Vijay and Rashmika exchanged rings in a private ceremony in October, attended only by family members. While no official statement has been released by either family regarding the wedding, fans and media continue to rely on reports for updates on the much-anticipated celebration.