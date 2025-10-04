Hyderabad: After years of speculation and endless fan theories, Tollywood’s most adored on-screen and off-screen pair, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, are finally engaged! The internet went into a frenzy on Friday night when reports of their engagement surfaced, a piece of news that fans had been eagerly waiting for.

Vijay’s team confirmed the same to The Indian Express. The engagement ceremony took place at Vijay Deverakonda’s residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, in a close-knit affair attended only by family and a few close friends. While the couple has yet to share official photos from the event, sources suggest it was an elegant and emotional evening.

Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s Luxurious Hyderabad Home

The engagement was hosted at Vijay’s stunning Rs 15 crore mansion located in Jubilee Hills, which exudes modern sophistication. The home features serene white interiors, pearl marble flooring, spacious rooms, and French windows that fill the space with natural light.

Vijay lives here with his family and their adorable pet husky, Storm. Rashmika too has often been spotted sharing glimpses from the same home on her social media.

From Co-stars to Couple

Rashmika and Vijay’s relationship rumours first began in 2018 after they starred together in the blockbuster Geetha Govindam, followed by Dear Comrade. Though they never publicly confirmed their relationship, fans were quick to connect the dots through their vacation photos and subtle online hints.

According to sources, the couple is now planning a destination wedding, which is likely to take place in February 2026.

Fans across social media are celebrating the news, calling it “the real-life Geetha Govindam moment.”