Rashmika Mandanna and her 6 upcoming movies of 2024, 2025

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna, popularly known as the “National Crush of India,” is gearing up for an exciting comeback to the big screen with a powerful lineup of films. Since her last film Animal, Rashmika has been balancing an intense shooting schedule with multiple projects, each bringing a fresh perspective to her acting journey. Here’s what fans can look forward to in the coming months.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Upcoming Movies 2024, 2025

1. Pushpa 2: The Rule

Rashmika returns as Srivalli in Pushpa 2, releasing on December 5, alongside Allu Arjun. Directed by Sukumar, this sequel promises an intense storyline that will deepen her character, already adored by fans.

2. Chhavaa

Rashmika stars with Vicky Kaushal in Chhavaa, a Bollywood historical drama where she portrays the wife of Maratha hero Shambhaji. Initially set to release close to Pushpa 2, it’s now postponed to avoid a clash. This film highlights Rashmika’s versatility in a period role.

3. Sikandar

In her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan, Rashmika plays a significant role in Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss. This action thriller is set to release on Eid 2025, marking an exciting first-time collaboration between Rashmika and Salman.

4. The Girlfriend

This emotional film, directed by Rahul Ravindran, centers around Rashmika’s character and her journey through love and betrayal. Expected to release in summer, The Girlfriend promises a heartfelt, character-driven performance from Rashmika.

5. Kubera

Rashmika joins Nagarjuna and Dhanush in Kubera, a bilingual Tamil-Telugu action-drama directed by Shekhar Kammula. This project brings high expectations and adds depth to Rashmika’s filmography.

In the horror drama Thama, Rashmika leads a suspenseful story from the creators of Stree 2. This thriller will showcase her talent in a darker, spine-chilling role.

6. Thama

With six unique films set for release, Rashmika Mandanna’s lineup guarantees a thrilling cinematic year. From action and romance to historical drama and horror, Rashmika’s diverse roles promise to captivate audiences and solidify her place in the industry. Fans are in for a treat as she takes on this marathon of releases!