Rashmika Mandanna beats Virat Kohli, creates history in India

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding announcement on Instagram has taken the internet by storm, breaking records. The couple’s wedding post, shared on February 26, 2026, has become the most liked post in Asia, surpassing Virat Kohli’s previous record.

A Record-Breaking Announcement

The wedding, which took place in Udaipur, Rajasthan, combined Telugu and Kodava traditions. Rashmika’s post, introducing Vijay as her husband, quickly gained attention. Within 48 hours, her post crossed a staggering 23 million likes. This surpassed the previous record held by Virat Kohli’s T20 World Cup victory post, which received 22.8 million likes.

A Grand Wedding in Udaipur

The wedding took place at ITC Mementos, Ekaaya Udaipur, where Rashmika and Vijay held two ceremonies on the same day: one in the morning (Telugu tradition) and the other in the evening (Kodava tradition). Their wedding photos quickly went viral, with fans flooding social media to celebrate their union.

Surpassing Celebrity Wedding Records

Rashmika’s wedding post has not only broken regional records but has also outpaced other celebrity wedding posts. Previously, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding post had garnered around 15 million likes, while Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding photos received 12.5 million likes. Rashmika’s post now holds the record for the most liked Indian celebrity wedding post.