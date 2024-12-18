Rashmika Mandanna confirms, talks about her ‘partner’ finally

Hyderabad: Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna continue to fuel relationship speculations with their candid comments in recent interviews have caught the attention of fans. Known for their on-screen chemistry in hit films like Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019), the duo has always denied being anything more than friends.

However, their recent statements are adding fuel to the fire and it seems like they are in no mood to keep their bond under the wraps.

A few weeks after Vijay Deverakonda made headlines by confirming he is “not single,” Rashmika Mandanna spoke about the importance of her “partner” in an interview with leading entertainment portal. When asked what or who gives her the most comfort during tough times, the actress replied, “My partner. I need my partner in every phase of my life. I need that comfort, security, and empathy.” Her instant reply confirmed that she is not single anymore.

Rashmika went on to share her perspective on relationships, saying, “I want to be with someone who has similar qualities, and if my partner doesn’t have the same attachment style, we won’t be able to make it work.” Although she refrained from directly naming Vijay Deverakonda, fans believe the subtle hints align with their rumored bond.

The duo’s off-screen camaraderie has often sparked dating rumors, with fans noting Rashmika’s frequent visits to Vijay’s home and her presence at family gatherings.

As the speculation continues, fans can’t help but root for the beloved pair. Whether it’s love or just a deep friendship, Vijay and Rashmika’s bond is undeniably special.