Rashmika Mandanna: Find a love that liberates you

Mumbai: Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who has stepped into her happily ever after, turned emotional after reading a heartfelt note written about her affection for actor Vijay Deverakonda, saying that love should be something that liberates a person.

A user on X wrote an article about “romantic optimism in a cynical age” referencing Rashmika and Vijay’s relationship. The user shared a note reflecting on admiration as a quiet but powerful expression of love.

Reacting to the post on social media, Rashmika shared that she had not felt so emotional reading something written about her in a long time.

“I have never become so emotional reading something written about me this much in a long long time.. There is so much I want to say but so little I can say,” Rashmika wrote.

“I am finding my own room and that’s a journey I am so grateful for.. Thankyou for recognising it.. About love all I can say is – Find a love that liberates you,” Rashmika added.

I have never become so emotional reading something written about me this much in a long long time..

There is so much I want to say but so little I can say.



I am finding my own room and that’s a journey I am so grateful for..

Thankyou for recognising it..❤️



About love all I… https://t.co/f7W5vv0UJ5 — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) March 8, 2026

It was on February 26, when Rashmika and Vijay got married. In a social media post, she introduced her ‘husband’ Vijay Deverakonda.

She wrote, “Hi my loves, Introducing to you now “My Husband”! Mr. Vijay Deverakonda!! The man who taught me what true love feels like, The man who showed me what being in peace feels like! The man who told me everyday that dreaming big was absolutely ok and constantly telling me I was capable of achieving something much more than what I could possibly think I ever could!”

“The man who’s never stopped me from dancing like no one’s watching..the man who showed me travelling with friends is the best thing ever, and trust me I could write a book on this man! (sic)”

Rashmika revealed that Vijay has a significant role in shaping the woman she has become today.

“I’ve become the woman I have always dreamt of being, because you made her who she is today! I’ve truly been blessed! Vijju I am always short of words to describe the feelings I have for you!! I’ve always told you that!!”

“But you know suddenly all of my achievements, struggles, happiness, sadness, joy, life – everything just makes a lot more sense now – it is because I have you – witnessing it all.. being the biggest part of it all!”, she went on to add.

Expressing her excitement about starting the new journey of her life with the love of her life, she shared, “I am so so so so soooo excited to becoming your wife! to be your wife! To be called your wife!! it’s full party time now!!”

“Let’s have the bestestest life ever together! I love you! “