Rashmika Mandanna: I don’t take my life too seriously

New Delhi: Known for her impressive performances in movies, Rashmika Mandanna, fondly called “Crushmika” by her fans, has gained significant popularity for her versatility and captivating screen presence. However, the actress says she doesn’t follow a strategy when it comes to picking films and adds that she doesn’t take her life too seriously, believing that one “divine power” is guiding her.

It won’t be wrong to call Rashmika one of the top heroines in Indian cinema courtesy the work she has done in blockbusters such as the “Geetha Govindam”, “Chamak”, “Pushpa” franchise and “Animal” to name a few.

When it comes to picking films, does she think about the value she would add to the project or the value it would add to her, the actress, who has a radiant smile, told IANS: “I think if you start thinking that way, you know, then life just becomes too hard.”

“Firstly, I don’t take my life too seriously. I just feel like there’s one divine power guiding me, right. And I honestly just go with the flow,” she added.

For Rashmika, who has been crowned as the National Crush, it is the storytelling that matters.

“But when I get films where I want to be a part of that storytelling, no matter what the character is, no matter if I’m a mother of two kids or a mother of four kids or I’m a grandmother or anything does not matter to me. I just want to be a part of that storytelling,” said the actress, who has a natural sparkle and warmth in her eyes.

“And that’s, I’m sure, something you’ve seen in all the films. I am not… Like, if the story excites me, no matter what it is that I’m doing in the film, I will do the film.”

The actress does not follow any strategy.

“It’s not like a strategic thing that I do. But luckily, I’ve been really blessed to be a part of these stories. And the audience is loving the stories that we’re saying. And that makes me the happiest because it’s for them that we work so hard.

“And when they love your work, that means you’re doing something right. And, of course, it’s not in our control that one film works or not,” said Rashmika, who has a degree in psychology, Journalism and English Literature.

The actress’ latest release is “Chhaava” starring Vicky Kaushal. Rashmika said that there are so many “heroes in our country that should be fully celebrated.”

“When we read about them, we don’t know the emotions behind it. And luckily, we are in a field where we can put emotions into these characters and make them feel very reachable. You see them on a 70mm screen and you’re like, okay, those are our people. Those are, we are who we are today as a country, also because of kings like, Sambhaji Maharaj.”

This is what excites Rashmika about period dramas.

“I’m really proud that I’ve gotten to play a character like Yesubai Maharani because I never thought I would ever get this opportunity to play a Maharani or be a part of a periodic drama itself. I’m very happy.”