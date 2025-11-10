Rashmika Mandanna: I would want to do a Korean drama

Mumbai: Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who has often professed her love for Korean dramas, said she would love to be part of it but only if the project feels right for her.

When asked if she would consider doing a K-drama considering her love for variety in her filmography, Rashmika, an ardent K-Drama fan, told IANS: “Oh, of course, I would want to do a Korean drama. Like, that’ll be fun. But also, it depends on what they give me, because you know how picky I am with what I do on screen.”

The actress, who is basking in the success of her latest horror-comedy film “Thamma”, talked about her first tryst with Korean dramas.

“My love for Korean drama, I think, started during Covid only, because there was so much time on hand. And every K-drama has, like, 16 episodes, which means 16 hours you’ve got to spend watching it. I think that’s when it started. I don’t have a prominent memory as to when exactly it started, though.”

Talking about “Thamma,” the film also stars Nawazuddin Siddqui and Ayushmann Khurrana, and is set in a fictional world. It also sees a crossover with Varun Dhawan’s “Bhediya”. The film is part of the larger Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, and is connected to the Stree films, Bhediya, and Munjya.

“Thamma”, a film based on vampires, follows a journalist played by Ayushmann, who gets caught up in the power struggle of vampires Rashmika and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Her latest release is “The Girlfriend”, a Telugu romantic drama, also stars Dheekshith Shetty. The film is directed by Rahul Ravindran. The movie released on November 7, 2025, in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

She will also be seen in “Cocktail 2” and “Mysaa”.