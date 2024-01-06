Rashmika Mandanna suddenly stops shooting for Pushpa 2 in Hyd

Hyderabad: Popular actress Rashmika Mandanna is currently riding high on the success of the recently released film ‘Animal,’ featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri. Her portrayal of Geetanjali, Ranbir’s wife in the movie, has garnered immense love from both audiences and critics.

Currently, Rashmika Mandanna is busy shooting for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule (Pushpa 2) in Hyderabad. She will be reprising her character of Srivalli in the sequel as well.

However, the latest reports suggest that the actress left the shoot mid-way soon after joining back just a couple of days ago. She was already on break for New Year’s celebrations.

And now, as per the latest reports, Rashmika has decided to take a short break again from the Pushpa 2 shoot to celebrate the tremendous success of ‘Animal’ in Mumbai.

Sources reveal that Rashmika Mandanna took permission from the director and producer of ‘Pushpa 2’ to attend the success bash of ‘Animal’ in Mumbai. The actress is set to make a quick trip to the city to join the celebration and share the joy of the film’s success.

After the party in Mumbai, Rashmika plans to resume her shoot for ‘Pushpa 2’ in Hyderabad. The makers of ‘Animal’ and lead actor Ranbir Kapoor wanted her to be a part of the celebration.

Speaking about Pushpa 2, the film directed by Sukumar is scheduled to release on August 15 this year.