Here’s Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda’s engagement date

Updated: 8th January 2024 11:52 am IST
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Love is in the air for Tollywood actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna! One of the most loved on-screen pairs often rumoured to be more than just friends, might be gearing up for a major announcement. The latest buzz has it that the duo is planning to make their relationship official soon. Yes, you read that right!

Speculations are rife that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are taking their relationship to the next level. It is being said that they are getting engaged in the second week of February, making it a delightful Valentine’s treat for their devoted fans!

Reportedly, fans even caught a glimpse of the actors recently, accompanied by their families, at a luxurious five-star hotel, further fueling speculation about a possible engagement or wedding.

Despite maintaining a ‘just friends’ stance, Vijay and Rashmika’s social media gestures and frequent sightings together have set tongues wagging.

Their enchanting on-screen chemistry first captured hearts in the blockbuster ‘Geetha Govindam,’ and the magic continued with ‘Dear Comrade.’ Beyond the silver screen, their off-screen camaraderie has become a talking point. From Rashmika’s festive visits to Vijay’s home to whispers of a shared vacation in the Maldives, the duo has kept fans guessing.

Let’s wait for an official confirmation from the actors and their teams.

