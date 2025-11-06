Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding date and venue

Hyderabad: Looks like 2026 is all set to begin with a grand celebration in tinsel town! Latest update has it that Tollywood’s beloved duo Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are planning to tie the knot in February 2026.

Reports suggest that the much-awaited wedding will take place on February 26, 2026, at a lavish palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan, setting the stage for one of the most glamorous celebrity weddings of the year. Though the couple is yet to confirm the news, the excitement among fans is already soaring high.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna (Instagram)

The couple had a private engagement ceremony on October 3, 2025, at Vijay’s Hyderabad residence. The intimate affair was attended only by close friends and family. Interestingly, during a recent event for her upcoming film Thamma, Rashmika was asked about the engagement rumours. With a shy smile, she simply said, “Everyone is aware about it,” leaving fans thrilled and hinting that the reports might indeed be true.

Rashmika and Vijay’s love story began on the sets of Geetha Govindam (2018), where their sparkling chemistry instantly clicked with audiences. They reunited for Dear Comrade (2019), which not only strengthened their on-screen pairing but also sparked real-life romance rumours.

Now, after years of speculation and quiet relationship, the couple seems ready to make it official.