Rashmika Mandanna visits Mahesh Babu’s restaurant in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: Tollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna, who has captured hearts nationwide, took a break from her busy schedule to unwind and indulge in some leisure time over the weekend. Known as the National Crush, Rashmika is currently engrossed in filming her upcoming Pan-Indian movie.

Amidst her hectic commitments, Rashmika decided to treat herself to a delightful evening out. On Sunday night, she was spotted at the luxurious eatery, AN Palace Heights, owned by Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar. Located in Banjara Hill Road No.12, Hyderabad, the restaurant is renowned for its opulent ambiance and delectable cuisine.

Rashmika arrived at the venue in style, stepping out of her swanky car adorned in a stunning yellow outfit that accentuated her beauty. She was accompanied by Asian Group’s Jhanvi Narang.

Speaking more about AN Palace Heights, the restaurant stands as a testament to Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodhkar’s impeccable taste and eye for luxury. It was launched in March 2023.

From the moment one steps foot inside, it becomes evident that no expense has been spared in creating an ambience fit for royalty. From breathtaking architecture inspired by the grand palaces of the past, and intricate carvings to luxurious seating areas, the restaurant is all things royal and gives Rajasthan vibes. Luxurious chandeliers illuminate the spacious dining halls, and handcrafted artwork adorns the walls, creating an aura of grandeur.

Coming back to Rashmika Mandanna, she is currently gearing up for the highly-anticipated action sequel, “Pushpa: The Rule,” where she stars alongside Allu Arjun. Additionally, Rashmika has joined forces with Dhanush and Akkineni Nagarjuna for the upcoming action-drama titled “Kubera,” directed by Sekhar Kammula.