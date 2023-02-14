Rashmika Mandanna’s love-filled video with her ‘Valentine’

Rashmika Mandanna is currently rumoured to be dating Vijay Deverakonda

Photo of Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Mumtaz Hussain Bhat|   Published: 14th February 2023 1:43 pm IST
Rashmika Mandanna to marry a Tamilian?
Rashmika Mandanna (Instagram)

Hyderabad: As the world celebrates Valentine’s Day today, actress Rashmika Mandanna too posted a video on her Instagram handle to share video with her ‘valentine’. The actress, who recently made her Bollywood debut, is counted among one of the most successful actresses of India.

Rashmika Mandanna is rumoured to be dating Vijay Deverakonda, took to her photo-sharing app to wish her fans and followers a very happy Valentine’s Day. Sharing a super adorable video with her pet dog, Rashmika wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day from us to you my loves. It seems that Rashmika wished a Happy Valentine’s Day to her fans. She mentioned in the caption from us and guess what…She posted the video while playing with her dog in her bedroom.” Check out the video below

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Bollywood movie Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She has her third Hindi film Animal with Ranbir Kapoor in the male lead.

