Rashmika Mandanna’s LOVE note for Vijay Deverakonda goes viral

Hyderabad: Whispers about the alleged romance between South Indian stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna continue to capture the spotlight. The duo, often seen together at events and outings, has consistently brushed off relationship speculations, claiming to be nothing more than good friends. However, recent social media activity has reignited curiosity among fans.

Rashmika Mandanna, in her latest Instagram post, shared a heartfelt message that reads, ‘I just want to tell you, thank you for coming into my life,’ accompanied by a white-heart emoji. While she didn’t tag anyone in the post, eagle-eyed netizens were quick to connect the dots, speculating that the message was directed towards Vijay Deverakonda.

The dating rumours have been circulating for a while, gaining traction with every public appearance. Even Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika’s co-star in the movie “Animal,” seemed to lend credence to the speculation during a joint appearance on “Unstoppable with NBK.”

Despite their frequent outings and quality time spent together, Vijay and Rashmika have chosen to keep mum about the nature of their relationship. The rumoured couple has not shared any pictures of themselves officially confirming their status, leaving fans eagerly awaiting any confirmation or denial from the stars themselves.