Rashmika Mandanna’s Rome diary is pure wanderlust goals

Mumbai: Rashmika Mandanna knows how to strike a balance between work and play. Taking some much-needed time off from her busy schedule, she flew off to Rome for some fun time.

Shelling some major travel goals, Rashmika posted a fun photo dump on Instagram from Rome.

The primary photo in the post showed the ‘Animal’ actress smiling at the camera with a beautiful building in the backdrop.

From goofing around with her girl gang to exploring the streets of Rome, Rashmika made the most of her getaway.

We could also see Rashmika’s rumoured beau Vijay Deverakonda’s actor brother Anand Deverakonda in one of the photos.

Not just that, the ‘Pushpa’ actress also posed in front of the Colosseum in one of the stills. Rashmika also satisfied her inner foodie during her latest trip.

She simply captioned the post, “Rome so far..”

On Thursday, Rashmika provided a glimpse of her Christmas vacation on social media.

The post had ‘The Girlfriend’ actress posing with her arms open against the backdrop of a beautiful tree. Rashmika looked as charming as ever in a long black coat, along with a top and skirt. She tied up her look with a hat.

Rashmika dropped a couple of her photos on IG and captioned them “Merry Christmas my loves!.”

Meanwhile, Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda were spotted leaving Hyderabad together on December 24, most likely to ring in the New Year together.

These two have been rumoured to be in a relationship for some time now, and if the latest buzz is to be believed, the lovebirds are all set to finally tie the knot next year. The duo reportedly got engaged in October this year. However, no official confirmation has been shared regarding the speculated nuptials.

Work-wise, Rashmika will next be seen in the forthcoming pan-India film “Mysaa”.