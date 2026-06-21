Rashmika’s golden phase: 10 films that changed her career

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna has quietly built one of the strongest box-office records among actresses of her generation. From Telugu blockbusters to Hindi hits and Tamil entertainers, the actress has won hearts across the country while delivering impressive numbers at the ticket window.

Over the years, Rashmika has transformed from a regional star into a true pan-India sensation. Her ability to appeal to audiences across languages has made her one of the most sought-after names in Indian cinema today.

A String of Blockbuster Successes

The biggest highlight of Rashmika’s career is undoubtedly Pushpa 2, which became a historic blockbuster by earning around Rs 1,871 crore worldwide.

Several of her films have gone on to become major commercial successes:

Pushpa 2 – Rs 1,871 crore

Rs 1,871 crore Animal – Rs 917 crore

Rs 917 crore Chhaava – Rs 807 crore

Rs 807 crore Pushpa – Rs 368 crore

Rs 368 crore Varisu – Rs 306 crore

Rs 306 crore Sarileru Neekevvaru – Rs 260 crore

Rs 260 crore Thama – Rs 187 crore

Rs 187 crore Kuberaa – Rs 138 crore

Rs 138 crore Geetha Govindam – Rs 130 crore

Rs 130 crore Sita Ramam – Rs 100 crore

These films not only performed well at the box office but also helped establish Rashmika as a leading star across multiple film industries.

More Than Just Commercial Hits

What makes Rashmika’s journey impressive is her versatility. Along with commercial entertainers, she has appeared in films such as Bheeshma, Dear Comrade and Goodbye, showcasing different shades of her acting talent and proving that she can shine in both mass entertainers and content-driven cinema.

The Road Ahead

With blockbuster numbers, growing popularity and several ambitious projects in the pipeline, Rashmika Mandanna continues to shine brightly. As audiences eagerly await her upcoming films, the actress remains one of the biggest and most bankable stars in Indian cinema.