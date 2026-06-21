Rashmika’s golden phase: 10 films that changed her career

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna has quietly built one of the strongest box-office records among actresses of her generation. From Telugu blockbusters to Hindi hits and Tamil entertainers, the actress has won hearts across the country while delivering impressive numbers at the ticket window.
Over the years, Rashmika has transformed from a regional star into a true pan-India sensation. Her ability to appeal to audiences across languages has made her one of the most sought-after names in Indian cinema today.
A String of Blockbuster Successes
The biggest highlight of Rashmika’s career is undoubtedly Pushpa 2, which became a historic blockbuster by earning around Rs 1,871 crore worldwide.
Several of her films have gone on to become major commercial successes:
- Pushpa 2 – Rs 1,871 crore
- Animal – Rs 917 crore
- Chhaava – Rs 807 crore
- Pushpa – Rs 368 crore
- Varisu – Rs 306 crore
- Sarileru Neekevvaru – Rs 260 crore
- Thama – Rs 187 crore
- Kuberaa – Rs 138 crore
- Geetha Govindam – Rs 130 crore
- Sita Ramam – Rs 100 crore
These films not only performed well at the box office but also helped establish Rashmika as a leading star across multiple film industries.
More Than Just Commercial Hits
What makes Rashmika’s journey impressive is her versatility. Along with commercial entertainers, she has appeared in films such as Bheeshma, Dear Comrade and Goodbye, showcasing different shades of her acting talent and proving that she can shine in both mass entertainers and content-driven cinema.
The Road Ahead
With blockbuster numbers, growing popularity and several ambitious projects in the pipeline, Rashmika Mandanna continues to shine brightly. As audiences eagerly await her upcoming films, the actress remains one of the biggest and most bankable stars in Indian cinema.