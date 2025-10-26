Rashmika’s remuneration for ‘The Girlfriend’ will surprise you

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna, one of the top actresses in Indian cinema, is currently juggling multiple pan-India projects. After the success of Thammaa, she is now gearing up for her next major release, The Girlfriend, directed by Rahul Ravindran and presented by Allu Aravind. Produced by Dheeraj Mogilineni under the Geetha Arts banner, the film is set to release on November 7, 2025. The recently released trailer has gone viral, increasing expectations among fans.

No Remuneration Decision Wins Hearts

In a remarkable move, Rashmika decided not to take any remuneration for The Girlfriend. When producer Dheeraj tried to discuss her payment, Rashmika insisted that she would only talk about remuneration after the movie’s release. She wanted to focus on completing the film successfully first. This gesture, coming from an actress who usually charges over Rs. 10 crore per film, has deeply impressed fans and the film industry alike.

Rashmika’s Unbelievable Dedication

During a recent press meet, producer Dheeraj Mogilineni revealed Rashmika’s immense commitment to the film. Despite being busy with Pushpa 2 and another Bollywood project, Rashmika managed to balance all her schedules. She reportedly slept for only two to three hours a day. After finishing Pushpa 2 shoots at 2 AM, she would start The Girlfriendshoot by 7 AM. On one occasion, she even arrived directly on set at 4 AM after returning from a foreign shoot.

A Heartfelt Gesture of Passion for Cinema

Rashmika’s selfless decision has gone viral on social media, with fans praising her humility and dedication. Her commitment to meaningful cinema over monetary gain has set a new example in the film industry. The Girlfriend, also starring Dheekshith Shetty, Anu Emmanuel, Rao Ramesh, and Rohini, features music by Hesham Abdul Wahab.