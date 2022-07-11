Rasika Dugal starts working on ‘Mirzapur 3’

Mumbai: Actress Rasika Dugal, who plays Beena Tripathi in ‘Mirzapur’, has started shooting for the third season of the web-series.

Rasika Dugal posted a video on her Instagram handle informing netizens that she has started working for the series that commands a cult following.

Rasika Dugal says: “I’m looking forward to reuniting with the cast and I’m delighted that Gurmeet is directing us in this season too. It’s reassuring to have a director who knows the characters and the world of the story in and out. Divvyendu and Kul Ji will be missed!”

Mirzapur Season 3 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Vijay Verma and Isha Talwar. It is backed by the Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s production house, Excel Entertainment.

Rasika’s upcoming projects include Adhura, Spike, Delhi Crime Season 2, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli and Fairy Folk.