Rat snake spotted in Madannapet; reptile rescued

Hyderabad: Commotion prevailed for a while at Madannapet on Thursday afternoon, July 3, after a snake was found in the area.
The local people noticed the snake moving around the area.
On information, the Madannapet police arrived at the place and cordoned off the locality.
Pramod, a member of Friends of Snake Society, arrived in the locality and after searching for some time, finally caught the snake. “It is a rat snake that usually comes out during the rainy season. We have caught and will release it in the forest area,” he said.