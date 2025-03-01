Ration cards distribution delayed in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana government’s long-awaited promise of issuing ration cards faces yet another delay in Hyderabad.

Earlier reports indicated that distribution in Hyderabad would begin on March 1. However, local reports reveal that the civil supplies department is yet to receive official orders, and no preparations have been made so far.

According to a report by Andhra Jyothi, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) must hold ward meetings and issue directions for the distribution of new ration cards.

Several applications have been filed through MeeSeva centers in the city. The applications are verified at the circle offices in Hyderabad over their eligibility criteria. However, the officers too have not been given clarity over the issuance of the ration cards.

Also Read Telangana govt to begin ration card distribution from March 1

While Hyderabad faces a delay, new ration cards will be distributed in Medchal-Malkajgiri district starting today.

Officials have received a total of 1,21,016 applications, 33,435 through gram sabhas and ward sabhas and the rest through public administration. Data entry for 33,435 applications has been completed. Following an inquiry conducted through the caste census, officials have identified 6,700 eligible beneficiaries, distribution for which begins today.

The Telangana government has identified 6.68 lakh underprivileged families in the state eligible for new ration cards, a list of which has been sent to all district representatives in the state.

The names of 11,65,052 individuals are a part of this list of families.