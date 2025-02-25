Telangana govt to begin ration card distribution from March 1

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is set to commence the distribution of new ration cards from March 1, starting with Hyderabad, joint Ranga Reddy, and Mahabubnagar districts. The process will expand to the remaining districts after March 8.

According to local media reports, authorities are making necessary arrangements to ensure a smooth distribution process.

The issuing of these ration cards in Telangana will help in pushing other schemes promised by the Congress government including Aarogyasri, free electricity up to 200 units, Rs 500 gas cylinders, and fee reimbursement for students.

The eligibility for the cards and other schemes will be based on the Comprehensive Family Survey conducted by the government of Telangana in November last year.

6.68L families identified for new ration cards in Telangana

The Telangana government has identified 6.68 lakh underprivileged families in the state eligible for new ration cards, a list of which has been sent to all district representatives in the state.

The names of 11,65,052 individuals are a part of this list of families.

The state will hold gram and basti sabhas inviting objections between January 20 to 24 following which a final list will be confirmed based on information provided by district collectors, expected to begin on January 26.

So far 30,000 applications have been received.

According to the preliminary list, Hyderabad has the highest number of eligible families, with 83,285 families, while Vanaparthi district has the lowest number with 6,647 families.