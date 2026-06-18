Raut: Rebel Sena MPs given more money, moved to Rajasthan

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday, June 18, claimed that the rebel MPs of his party had been given an additional Rs 10 crore and moved to a safe location in Rajasthan, as the Uddhav Thackeray-led party faces an imminent crisis.

Addressing a news conference in New Delhi, Raut said the “traitors”, a reference to the dissident Sena (UBT) MPs, have been given police security. He demanded that the cover provided to the lawmakers and to their properties be withdrawn.

He also warned that the party would launch ‘Operation Tudwa’ (bash up) against the rebel MPs.

“Rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs have been given an additional Rs 10 crore each. Earlier, they were given Rs 15 crore each. They have moved from Delhi to a safe location in Rajasthan,” he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP, who again used expletives in the press conference on Thursday, had earlier alleged that the MPs were being offered Rs 50 crore to switch sides.

Raut demanded that the rebel MPs quit and seek re-election, stressing that Sena (UBT) workers have toiled to ensure their victory.

“If they have any morality left, then they should quit,” Raut said.

Earlier in the day, six of the nine Lok Sabha MPs of the Sena (UBT) skipped its parliamentary party meeting here, signalling that a formal crossover to the ruling Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde may be only a matter of time.

Sena (UBT) MPs Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai and Rajabhau Waje attended the meeting, along with Sanjay Raut, the party’s lone Rajya Sabha MP. The absence of the remaining six MPs all but confirmed a split in the party’s parliamentary ranks.

The MPs who skipped the meeting are Nagesh Aashtikar, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Dina Patil, Omprakash Rajenimbalkar and Bhausaheb Wakchaure.

While Sawant said that show-cause notices would be issued to the six MPs, Raut claimed that their no-show would be considered a violation of the party whip.