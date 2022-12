Rava cake to Biryani! Add these dishes to your New Year’s party menu

It’s time to say goodbye to 2022 in the most pleasant manner possible by hosting a feast because the new year is just around the corner. Good music, scrumptious snacks, and drinks are essential for a successful New Year’s Eve party. That means you have your work cut out for you while planning the perfect New Year party menu. Here are some ideas that will undoubtedly please your visitors’ palates if you are still thinking about what to offer them on this special occasion:

Source: Pexels

Biryani

Without biryani, can a feast really feel complete? Rice and paneer are both made separately and cooked in a handi with dum to meld the flavours. You might substitute chicken, mutton, eggs, or paneer in its place. This dish can also be prepared using a mixture of veggies.

Source: Pexels

Cheese Fondue

Everyone loves this recipe since it is so simple to prepare. French bread cubes should be provided for dipping. Baby potatoes, bell peppers, and sliced apples are also great options.

Source: Twitter

Rava Cake

Plum cake is, of course, almost a tradition in India. So why not introduce Rava cake as a new New Year’s Eve custom? Whole wheat flour, Rava (suji), and curd are used to make this quick cake. For those who are baking for the first time, it is simple to prepare.

Source: Twitter

Cheezy Bread Roll

The best of both worlds come together in this combo of pizza and bread roll. In keeping with the name, load the bread with cheese, herbs, vegetables, and more.

Source: Twitter

Vegetable Korma

The ideal main course is this restaurant-style creamy vegetable korma curry. To make this mouthwatering curry, a variety of veggies are cooked in a creamy sauce based on coconut. With naan or rice, the dish is perfect.