Ravi Shastri shares views on Mohammed Shami’s grand return

Former head coach Ravi Shastri shared his thoughts after senior India pacer Mohammed Shami made his long-awaited return to competitive cricket with a four-wicket haul.

Shastri suggested that India would benefit from having the returning fast-bowler Mohammed Shami back in the team as soon as possible for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

Mohammed Shami’s absence from competitive cricket

The Indian pacer had been out of competitive cricket for 360 days due to an Achilles injury that required surgery.

This week, Shami made a successful return to competitive action for Bengal in their ongoing Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh at Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Shami bowled 19 overs and took an impressive 4/54, signaling that he’s gradually returning to form.

Ravi Shastri’s views

“If anything, I would have wanted a little more support for Jasprit (Bumrah) in the pace-bowling attack. So the quicker Mohammed Shami gets fit and is on a flight, I think it’s better for India,” said Shastri on the ICC Review show.

If all goes well, Shami will likely be available for the second half of India’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour, starting on November 22 in Perth, with matches in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney until January 7, 2025.

India needs to win four of the five Tests in Australia to have a strong chance of securing a place in a third consecutive World Test Championship final.