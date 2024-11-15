Rapid Hyderabad expansion sparks surge in electricity consumption

As Hyderabad’s urban landscape rapidly expands, electricity consumption is rising, particularly in the newly developed suburbs and residential colonies surrounding the city.

The growth in electricity consumption in the city reflects the ongoing urban sprawl.

Surge in peak electricity consumption in Hyderabad

According to officials from the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL), Hyderabad witnessed a record rise in electricity demand over the past year. The peak power demand in Greater Hyderabad, which was 3,756 MW last year, surged to 4,352 MW this year. Similarly, this November saw demand escalate to 3,280 MW, up from 2,764 MW in November of last year, indicating a substantial annual increase, TOI reported.

A TGSPDCL director highlighted that the primary drivers of this increase in electricity consumption in Hyderabad are the surge in new connections within recently developed residential colonies and the establishment of a growing number of commercial buildings. As these areas become increasingly populated with new homes, offices, and other establishments, the demand for power has grown accordingly.

Steps by Telangana government

To address these rising needs, the Telangana government has instructed local power distribution companies (discoms) to strengthen their infrastructure to ensure an uninterrupted and high-quality electricity supply. An investment of around Rs 2,000 crore is planned to enhance the power supply network throughout the state, aiming to support Hyderabad’s rapidly growing energy requirements.

This substantial expansion underscores the pressing need for efficient energy management as Hyderabad’s landscape continues to evolve.