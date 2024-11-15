CM instructs IAS, IPS officers to visit schools in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a decisive move aimed at uplifting government schools in Telangana, chief minister A Revanth Reddy has directed IAS and IPS officers to engage with students and monitor school facilities actively.

This announcement came during Children’s Day celebrations at LB Stadium, where the chief minister outlined the government’s initiatives to improve educational standards.

The directive mandates that IAS and IPS officers conduct bi-weekly visits to government schools in their districts, setting a new precedent for administrative involvement in education.

Key initiatives for schools in Telangana

Revanth Reddy said the government has allocated over seven percent of the state’s budget to education. He highlighted measures taken so far that include:

Infrastructure and resources: Government schools across the state have received infrastructure improvements, along with free textbooks and uniforms distributed at the beginning of each academic year. Teacher Recruitment and promotions: Over 11,000 teachers were recruited within 65 days, filling long-standing vacancies. Additionally, the government promoted 20,000 teachers, with another 35,000 transfers effectively managed to address staffing gaps. Maintenance and support staff: Recognizing the importance of a clean and functional environment, the government has committed Rs 150 crore annually to support maintenance staff, including sanitation workers and sweepers in schools in Telangana. In another essential move, government schools now receive free power supply, lowering operational costs and promoting sustainability.

Accountability for IAS, IPS Officers in Telangana

In a bold step towards accountability, the chief minister warned IAS and IPS officers that failure to uphold their duties in supporting schools could impact their promotion and transfer opportunities.

The active participation of IAS and IPS officers in school administration aims to bridge the gap between policy and execution. By interacting directly with students and teachers, these officers are expected to gain insights into the needs and challenges faced by schools in Telangana. The Chief Minister urged district collectors to conduct weekly visits to ensure that educational facilities, resources, and quality standards align with government objectives.

State Education Commission

The Chief Minister unveiled plans to form a State Education Commission dedicated to addressing student issues.

As the first initiative of its kind in India, the commission will focus on streamlining education policies, providing direct support to students, and enhancing the quality of government schools in Telangana.

This commission is expected to play a crucial role in identifying and addressing systemic issues, helping create a more student-friendly educational environment.