RBI extends deadline to exchange, deposit Rs 2,000 notes till Oct 7

The Rs 2,000 notes shall continue to be legal tender even after October 7, but can be exchanged only at RBI offices, the central bank said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 30th September 2023 6:08 pm IST
Last date to exchange Rs 2000 notes today: clarifies RBI
(Representative photo)

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Saturday extended the special drive to withdraw Rs 2,000 bank notes from the system by another week, till October 7.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The public has returned Rs 3.42 lakh crore of the Rs 2,000 notes since May 19, the RBI said in a statement posted on the last day of the drive to withdraw the notes.

These notes were either deposited or exchanged at bank branches till September 29, and represent 96 per cent of the outstanding currency in circulation as on May 19 this year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.

MS Education Academy

The Rs 2,000 notes shall continue to be legal tender even after October 7, but can be exchanged only at RBI offices, the central bank said, adding that they cannot be deposited or exchanged at bank branches.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 30th September 2023 6:08 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button