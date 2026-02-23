RBI watching development around IDFC First Bank fraud: Guv Malhotra

IDFC First Bank had on Sunday disclosed a Rs 590-crore fraud committed by certain employees and others at a particular branch in Chandigarh in a specific set of Haryana state government accounts.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 23rd February 2026 2:37 pm IST
RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra
Sanjay Malhotra

New Delhi: The RBI is watching the development around the Rs 590 crore fraud at IDFC First Bank and there is no systemic issue, Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Monday, February 23.

IDFC First Bank had on Sunday disclosed a Rs 590-crore fraud committed by certain employees and others at a particular branch in Chandigarh in a specific set of Haryana state government accounts.

“We are watching the development, there is no systemic issue,” Malhotra told reporters at a press briefing after the customary post budget address by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Add as a preferred source on Google

IDFC First Bank had said that the fraud is “confined to a specific group of government-linked accounts within Haryana government” operated through the said branch in Chandigarh” and stressed that it does not extend to other customers of the Chandigarh branch.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 23rd February 2026 2:37 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button