RCB beat DC by 47 to keep play-off hopes alive

But Yash Dayal (3/20) and Cameron Green (1/19) were brilliant with their lengths as none of the Delhi batters save stand-in skipper Axar Patel (57 off 39 balls) made a mark.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 12th May 2024 11:21 pm IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Camron Green celebrates with teammates after dismissing Delhi Capitals' Tristan Stubbs through a runout during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Camron Green celebrates with teammates after dismissing Delhi Capitals' Tristan Stubbs through a runout during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowled and fielded brilliantly to beat Delhi Capitals by 47 runs here to keep their IPL play-off hopes alive here on Sunday.

Having managed only 187 for 9 after a blazing half-century by in-form Rajat Patidar, RCB bowled out lacklustre DC for 140 in 19.1 overs.

Patidar (52 off 32 balls) and Will Jacks (41 off 28 balls) added 88 for the third wicket in little under nine overs.

But Yash Dayal (3/20) and Cameron Green (1/19) were brilliant with their lengths as none of the Delhi batters save stand-in skipper Axar Patel (57 off 39 balls) made a mark.

Brief Scores: RCB 187/8 in 20 overs (Rajat Patidar 52, Will Jacks 41, Ishant Sharma 1/31, Khaleel Ahmed 2/31, Rsikh Salam 2/23). DC 140 in 19.1 overs (Axar Patel 57, Yash Dayal 2/20, Cameron Green 1/19).

