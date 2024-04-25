RCB beat SRH by 35 runs in IPL

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 25th April 2024 11:38 pm IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru players celebrate the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Bhuvaneshwar Kumar during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs in their IPL match here on Thursday.

Opting to bat, RCB rode on Virat Kohli’s steady 43-ball 51, a quickfire 20-ball 50 from Rajat Patidar and Cameron Green’s 20-ball 37 not out to post 206 for seven in their 20 overs.

In reply, SRH were restricted to 171 for 8.

Shahbaz Ahmed (40 not out), opener Abhishek Sharma (31) and Pat Cummins (31) tried their best for SRH.

Swapnil Singh (2/40), Karn Sharma (2/29) and Cameron Green (2/12) claimed two wickets each for RCB.

Brief Scores:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 206 for 7 in 20 overs (Rajat Patidar 50, Virat Kohli 51; Jaydev Unadkat 3/30).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 171 for 8 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 31, Pat Cummins 31; Karn Sharma 2/29).

