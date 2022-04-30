RCB captain Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli share light moments off the field

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 30th April 2022 11:08 pm IST
ANI

Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bangalore shared a video in which its captain Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj in a fun team bonding session off the field lifting the energy of the camp.

As part of the activity, the trio played the viral challenge wherein one whispers a word while the other guesses it by reading the lips. The cricketers, surely, had a great time playing the trendy challenge and the video is a must-watch for every fan as the reactions of their favourite cricketers are side-splitting.

Also Read
IPL 2022: Buttler’s fifty takes Rajasthan Royals to 158/6 against MI

South African batter du Plessis stole the show when he almost guessed the Hindi phrase ‘kauwa udana’ that even left Kohli laughing hard. Batting icon Kohli and speedster Siraj tried their best guessing the names of their RCB teammates Jason Behrendorff and Mahipal Lomror and both ended up with hilarious answers.

MS Education Academy

Currently, RCB are placed fifth in the points table with five wins and five defeats in 10 matches.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Sports updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button