Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) created history once again by winning the IPL 2026 title, defeating Gujarat Titans in a thrilling final. After ending their long trophy drought in 2025, RCB has now lifted the IPL trophy for the second consecutive season, making it one of the most successful phases in the franchise’s history.

Led by Rajat Patidar and powered by stars like Virat Kohli, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, RCB showcased a perfect blend of experience and young talent throughout the season.

RCB team members trend after their big win

And now, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally lifting the coveted IPL 2026 trophy, fans are celebrating not just the team’s historic triumph but also the players who made it possible. From seasoned stars to emerging match-winners, every member of the squad played a crucial role in RCB’s title-winning campaign. As excitement continues to soar, many fans are also curious about the cricketers’ earnings, salaries, and overall net worth. Here’s a look at the fortunes of the RCB stars who helped bring the championship home.

Virat Kohli – Richest RCB member

Even after years in professional cricket, Virat Kohli continues to be the richest player in the RCB squad. His wealth comes not only from cricket but also from brand endorsements, business ventures and investments.

RCB Players Net Worth and IPL 2026 Salary List

Virat Kohli

Estimated Net Worth: Rs. 1,050 crore

IPL Salary: Rs. 21 crore

Josh Hazlewood

Estimated Net Worth: Rs. 80-90 crore

IPL Salary: Rs. 12.50 crore

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Estimated Net Worth: Rs. 74 crore

IPL Salary: Rs. 10.75 crore

Krunal Pandya

Estimated Net Worth: Rs. 70-80 crore

IPL Salary: Rs. 5.75 crore

Tim David

Estimated Net Worth: Rs. 49 crore

IPL Salary: Rs. 3 crore

Rajat Patidar

Estimated Net Worth: Rs. 16-25 crore

IPL Salary: Rs. 11 crore

Phil Salt

Estimated Net Worth: Rs. 24-25 crore

IPL Salary: Rs. 11.50 crore

Jitesh Sharma

Estimated Net Worth: Rs. 3-15 crore

IPL Salary: Rs. 11 crore

Other RCB Players and Their Estimated Net Worth

Yash Dayal: Rs. 15 crore

Rasikh Salam Dar: Rs. 13 crore

Devdutt Padikkal: Rs. 10 crore

Jacob Bethell: Rs. 8-9 crore

Romario Shepherd: Rs. 7.75 crore

Suyash Sharma: Rs. 5 crore

Mohit Rathee: Rs. 5 crore

Jitesh Sharma: Rs. 3 crore

Swastik Chikara: Rs. 1-2 crore

Who Is the Richest Player in RCB?

Virat Kohli comfortably tops the list with an estimated net worth of Rs. 1,050 crore, far ahead of every other player in the squad. His earnings from endorsements, investments and businesses have helped him build one of the biggest sports fortunes in India.