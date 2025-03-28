RCB post 196 for 7 against CSK in IPL match

Captain Rajat Patidar top-scored with 51 off 32 deliveries while openers Phil Salt (32 off 16 balls), Virat Kohli (31 off 30 balls) and Tim David (22 not out off 8 balls) were the other notable contributors.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 28th March 2025 11:36 pm IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Chennai Super Kings by 50 runs in their Indian Premier League
Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Chennai Super Kings by 50 runs in their Indian Premier League - X

Chennai: Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Chennai Super Kings by 50 runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Chasing a target of 197, CSK ended up at 146 for 8 in 20 overs, their first defeat to RCB at Chepauk since 2008.

Opener Rachin Ravindra top-scored for CSK with 41 while the next best batter was former captain MS Dhoni who remained not out on 30 off 16 balls.

MS Creative School
Also Read
RCB look up to batters to end 17-yr Chennai jinx; Bhuvi, Pathirana fitness in focus

Josh Hazlewood (3/21), Yash Dayal (2/18) and Liam Livingstone (2/28) were the main wicket takers for RCB.

Earlier, RCB posted 196 for 7 after being put in to bat at the Chepauk.

Captain Rajat Patidar top-scored with 51 off 32 deliveries while openers Phil Salt (32 off 16 balls), Virat Kohli (31 off 30 balls) and Tim David (22 not out off 8 balls) were the other notable contributors.

Also Read
IPL 2025: Bhuvi comes in for RCB as CSK elect to bowl first in Southern Derby

For CSK, Noor Ahmad (3/36) was the pick of the bowlers while Matheesha Pathirana (2/36), veteran Ravichandran Ashwin (1/22) and pacer Khaleel Ahmed (1/28) chipped in with wickets.

Brief Scores:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 196 for 7 in 20 overs (Rajat Patidar 51, Virat Kohli 31, Philip Salt 32, Tim David 22 not out; Noor Ahmad 3/36, Matheesha Pathirana 2/36).

Chennai Super Kings: 146 for 8 in 20 overs (Rachin Ravindra 41, MS Dhoni 30 not out; Josh Hazlewood 3/21, Yash Dayal 2/18, Liam Livingstone 2/28).

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 28th March 2025 11:36 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Sports updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button