Read Bhagavad Gita along with Quran: IPS officer to madrasa students in MP

Bhopal: While delivering a Republic Day speech via video conference to a group of madrasa students in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district on January 26, a senior IPS officer urged them to read the Bhagavad Gita along with the Quran, as this will help “enlighten their path.”

Raja Babu Singh is Additional Director General of Police (Training), was invited as the chief guest to the madrasa located in Doraha village.

“The maulana saab of the madrasa is my old friend. He requested me to address the students on Republic Day. I congratulated the students on the education they are receiving. I asked them to study Bhagavad Gita along with the Holy Quran as it has been enlightening humanity for centuries,” he told PTI.

He also prompted the students and their teachers to develop a concern for environmental conservation, scientific temper and tolerance.

“India is a vast country and it is everyone’s duty to uphold its integrity and unity, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari,” he said.

This is not the first time he made such remarks. The IPS officer had directed all police training schools in Madhya Pradesh to hold Bhagavad Gita and Ramcharitmanas recital sessions for their recruits. According to him, it will help them lead a “righteous” life.

Singh is an IPS officer from the 1994-batch. Previously, he served as the Inspector General of Border Security Force in Kashmir.

(With PTI inputs)