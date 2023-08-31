Ready for polls in J&K, no timeline for statehood restoration: Centre in SC

During the hearing, the top court had stressed that the erstwhile state cannot be a “Union Territory in permanence.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st August 2023 11:37 am IST
Observing that there has to be harmony and comity between communities, the Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to constitute a committee to look into the cases of hate speech.
Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Central government on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it cannot give any exact timeframe for the restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We are progressively proceeding to make J&K a complete state. But, I am unable to give the exact time period right now about the complete statehood, as per my instructions,” submitted Solicitor General Tushar Mehta before the Constitution Bench hearing pleas against abrogation of Article 370.

Mehta added that the Central government is ready for elections at any time as updation of the voter list is substantially over by the Election Commission. He said that the call for election will be taken by the State Election Commission and the Election Commission of India.

MS Education Academy

On Tuesday, the Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud asked the Attorney General and Solicitor General to seek instructions from the Central government over the timeframe to restore statehood of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir which was downgraded into two union territories in 2019.

During the hearing, the top court had stressed that the erstwhile state cannot be a “Union Territory in permanence”, adding that restoration of democracy was very important.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st August 2023 11:37 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button