Ready for questions on war room raid: Telangana Congress’ Mallu Ravi

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president Mallu Ravi stated that he will fully cooperate with the investigation probing the raid at the Congress’ “war room” in the city.

Ravi, an ex-Member of Parliament (MP) writing to the Sub-inspector of Cyber Crime Station (CCS) G Mallesh said that the war room was for the Telangana Congress to strategise for the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections in 2023.

“I am the supervisor of the war room and all the political activities undertaken at such place is under my supervision and direction,” he wrote.

Ravi alleged that despite knowing about this, the investigation agency have not taken his statement and are calling people unrelated to the case. As such, he said that he wished to join the investigation to bring the matter to its logical conclusion.

Two weeks ago, a team of Cyber crimes wing of Hyderabad police on Tuesday night raided the office of Congress party’s political strategist Sunil Kanugolu aka SK in Madhapur area in connection with the “objectionable posts” against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

On the allegations about the posting of messages on social media against the BRS Government and Chief Minister from the Kanugolu’s office, a team headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crimes) KVM Prasad along with the sleuths of Task force barged into Kanugolu’s office located near Inorbit mall in Madhapur and carried out searches.