Hyderabad: Police raid Congress poll strategist Kanugolu’s office

Hyderabad: A team of Cyber crimes wing of Hyderabad police on Tuesday night raided the office of Congress party’s political strategist Sunil Kanugolu aka SK in Madhapur area in connection with the “objectionable posts” against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

On the allegations about the posting of messages on social media against the BRS Government and Chief Minister from the Kanugolu’s office, a team headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crimes) KVM Prasad along with the sleuths of Task force barged into Kanugolu’s office located near Inorbit mall in Madhapur and carried out searches.

The cyber crimes have registered a case against Sunil Kanugolu for his alleged posts against the Telangana Chief Minister.

On coming to know about the police raid at SK’s office, senior congress leaders including Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Anil Kumar reached the strategist’s office and staged a protest against the police action.

“The police search at Kanugolu is unwarranted and gross misuse of police machinery, it has created panic among the women folk who were present at the office.” said Congress leader Shabbir Ali.