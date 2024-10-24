Ready to go for jail for the sake of farmers: KTR

Hyderabad: Attacking the ruling Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly not fulfilling their election promises, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday, October 24, said his party would fight for the implementation of the assurances and that he is ready to go to jail for the sake of farmers.

Addressing a farmers’ rally organised by his party at Adilabad, he also alleged that there is no difference between the Congress and BJP. The promise of BJP leaders, including Union home minister Amit Shah, to revive the Cement Corporation of India (CCI) plant in the town remained unfulfilled so far.

“One thing is certain. Ready to go to jail, ready to be in jail for one to two years for the sake of people, and farmers. Not scared of anyone,” he said, referring to a case registered against him recently at Utnoor near Adilabad.

Govt has failed its promises: KTR

The case at Utnoor was registered over KTR’s allegations of a scam in the Musi river rejuvenation project in Hyderabad against chief minister A Revanth Reddy and the Congress party.

KTR said the Congress government had not implemented its promises, including one tola gold to brides at the time of marriage, Rs 15,000 financial assistance to farmers and two lakh jobs.

Claiming that cotton farmers in BJP-ruled Gujarat are paid Rs 8,800 for their produce, Rama Rao said the BRS would fight to get the same price for Telangana farmers.