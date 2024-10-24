KTR to lead BRS’ farmers protest, to tour Adilabad, Karimnagar & Sircilla

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led by its working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) is set to launch a farmers’ movement aimed at addressing pressing agricultural issues.

On Thursday, October 24, KTR will embark on a tour of Adilabad, Karimnagar, and Sircilla.

KTR is scheduled to depart from Hyderabad for Adilabad shortly, where a major protest called “Raitu Porubata Mahadharna” will take place at the Ramleela ground under the leadership of former minister Jogu Ramanna at 11:30 am. KTR is expected to be the chief guest at this event.

The BRS is demanding that the government implement loan waivers and provide financial support to farmers.

Following his visit to Adilabad, KTR will head to Karimnagar on Thursday evening, October 24, to pay condolences to the family of MLA Gangula Kamalakar, whose mother has passed away. Afterwards, he will travel to Sircilla, where he will spend the night at the camp office.

On rising electricity charges, farmer suicides

On Friday morning at 10:30 am, KTR will participate in a public meeting on rising electricity charges in Sircilla before returning to Hyderabad. He is also slated to attend an event at Park Hyatt Hotel at 5 PM on Friday.

Jogu Ramanna emphasized that the BRS is committed to addressing farmers’ issues and criticized the current government’s handling of farmer suicides, which have reportedly increased under the leadership of Revanth Reddy.

He pointed out that during KCR’s administration, there were no farmer suicides, contrasting this with the current situation where over 300 farmer suicides have occurred in just 300 days of governance.

Ramanna accused the government of failing to fulfil its promises made under six guarantees and highlighted the plight of farmers who are being misled by false assurances regarding financial support and job creation.

He urged farmers to attend the public meeting in Adilabad and expressed concern over legal actions taken against those who question government policies regarding agriculture.