Ready to take taunts, will work for Telangana people’s welfare: Tamilisai

Puducherry: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday said the state government has ‘undervalued’ the importance of the Republic Day and has not held any official function to mark the occasion.

Soundararajan, who is the Lt Governor of Puducherry, voiced concern over violations in observing conventions by the BRS regime in Telangana, which went against the vision of Dr B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution.

The Governor said she was, “fed up with such breaches” and “as the going goes, even if someone spits at me, I will simply wipe off.” Seen as a hint at the strained relationship between the Telangana Raj Bhavan and the state government and taunts hurled at her, the governor said the scenario would not deter her from working for the people’s welfare in the Telugu state.

By not holding any official function, the BRS government has ‘committed violations’ and this necessitated a citizen in the State to move the High Court for relief, she told reporters here on the sidelines of ‘At Home’ reception in Raj Nivas.

The Telangana High Court has also ‘strongly condemned’ the state government for its failure to celebrate the day in the state. “I have however felicitated some persons at Raj Bhavan and gave respect to the national flag before coming to Puducherry,” she said.

Soundararajan, who flew down to Puducherry from Telangana said she had written to the Centre on the developments.

“I keep sending reports to the Centre on several developments in Telangana every month,” she noted.

The Telangana government should have held the ceremonial function at Parade Ground in Hyderabad. “It is amusing that the government has cited coronavirus as the reason for not holding the function in the ground. But a function was held recently with more than five lakh people being present.”

On delay in commencement of the R-Day celebrations in Puducherry, she said, “I am not responsible for this. The flight I was coming to Puducherry could not land on time because of bad weather and only after getting clearance of the Meteorological department did the flight land at Puducherry. I however tender my apology for the delayed start of the celebration.”

She was all praise for the territorial government for holding the Republic day celebrations in a grand manner.