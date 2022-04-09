Real estate billionaires in India: Hyderabad’s developer features in top 10 list

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based entrepreneur GAR Group’s Amarender Reddy has featured in the list of top 10 real estate billionaires in India. Presently, his net worth is Rs. 15000 crores.

As per the latest Grohe-Hurun India Real Estate Rich List 2021, Reddy is on the ninth spot on the list. He emerged as the wealthiest new entrant on the list.

Currently, his company owns 10 million square feet office parks in Hyderabad. It has also commenced the construction of another 8 million square feet of office space.

Other Hyderabad developers who are on the Rich List 2021 are

Jupally Rameswar Rao and family of My Home Constructions Aparna Constructions’ Venkateshwara Reddy Aparna Constructions’ SS Reddy Manoj Namburu of Alliance Group & Urbanrise GVK Reddy and family

Mumbai is home to highest number of billionaires

Out of the top 10 real estate billionaires in India, five are from Mumbai. With a net worth of Rs. 52970 crores, Mangal Prabhat Lodha of Macrotech Developers is at the second spot on the list.

Other real estate billionaires from Mumbai are

Chandru Raheja of K Raheja Vikas Oberoi of Vikas Oberoi Niranjan Hiranandani of Hiranandani Communities Subhash Runwal of Runwal Developers.

List of top 10 real estate billionaires in India

With a net worth of Rs. 61220 crores, Rajiv Singh of DLF topped the list of top 10 real estate billionaires in India.

The net worth of Singh who is a resident of New Delhi rose by 68 percent in one year. It has increased by 164 percent in five years.

Name City Rajiv Singh New Delhi Mangal Prabhat Lodha & family Mumbai Chandru Raheja & family Mumbai Jitendra Virwani Bengaluru Vikas Oberoi Mumbai Niranjan Hiranandani Mumbai Basant Bansal & family Gurugram Raja Bagmane Bengaluru G Amarender Reddy & family Hyderabad Subhash Runwal & family Mumbai

As per the Rich List 2021, the number of real estate billionaires in India increased from five in 2016 to 12 in 2021.