Real estate in Hyderabad sees jump in housing prices

Hyderabad: The real estate market in Hyderabad saw a significant jump in average housing prices.

After the surge, the city’s housing prices became the second most expensive in the country, after Mumbai.

Average prices in eight Indian cities

According to a report by Colliers, CREDAI, and Liases Foras, the average housing price in Hyderabad reached Rs 11,323 per square foot, jumping by 9 percent year-on-year (YoY).

Following is the city-wise average housing price:

City Quarter on Quarter change (in percent) Year-Over-Year change (in percent) Ahmedabad 7 13 Bengaluru 4 19 Chennai 0 4 Delhi NCR 6 16 Hyderabad 2 9 Kolkata -2 7 Mumbai Metropolitan Region 2 6 Pune 3 13 Source: Liases Foras, Colliers

Real estate in Southwest Hyderabad sees highest surge in housing prices

As per the report, the highest surge in average housing prices was witnessed in Southwest Hyderabad, where the jump was 15 percent YoY.

The average prices in Central Hyderabad dropped slightly.

Following are the areas that fall under various micro markets:

Central : Himayat Nagar, Somajiguda, Begumpet, Ameerpet

: Himayat Nagar, Somajiguda, Begumpet, Ameerpet Northeast : ECIL, Ghatkesar, Malkajgiri, Medchal, Pocharam

: ECIL, Ghatkesar, Malkajgiri, Medchal, Pocharam Northwest : Banjara Hills, Gachibowli, Kondapur, Kukatpally, Miyapur, Nanakramguda

: Banjara Hills, Gachibowli, Kondapur, Kukatpally, Miyapur, Nanakramguda Southeast : Boduppal, Karmanghat, Kothapet, LB Nagar, Uppal

: Boduppal, Karmanghat, Kothapet, LB Nagar, Uppal Southwest: Kokapet, Manikonda, Puppalguda, Shaikpet, Shamshabad

The report predicted that the proposed Metro Phase 2 may boost residential real estate in the mid to long term in Southwest and Southeast Hyderabad.