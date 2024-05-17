Real estate in Hyderabad sees jump in housing prices

Hyderabad: The real estate market in Hyderabad saw a significant jump in average housing prices.
After the surge, the city’s housing prices became the second most expensive in the country, after Mumbai.
Average prices in eight Indian cities
According to a report by Colliers, CREDAI, and Liases Foras, the average housing price in Hyderabad reached Rs 11,323 per square foot, jumping by 9 percent year-on-year (YoY).
Following is the city-wise average housing price:
|City
|Quarter on Quarter change (in percent)
|Year-Over-Year change (in percent)
|Ahmedabad
|7
|13
|Bengaluru
|4
|19
|Chennai
|0
|4
|Delhi NCR
|6
|16
|Hyderabad
|2
|9
|Kolkata
|-2
|7
|Mumbai Metropolitan Region
|2
|6
|Pune
|3
|13
Real estate in Southwest Hyderabad sees highest surge in housing prices
As per the report, the highest surge in average housing prices was witnessed in Southwest Hyderabad, where the jump was 15 percent YoY.
The average prices in Central Hyderabad dropped slightly.
Following are the areas that fall under various micro markets:
- Central: Himayat Nagar, Somajiguda, Begumpet, Ameerpet
- Northeast: ECIL, Ghatkesar, Malkajgiri, Medchal, Pocharam
- Northwest: Banjara Hills, Gachibowli, Kondapur, Kukatpally, Miyapur, Nanakramguda
- Southeast: Boduppal, Karmanghat, Kothapet, LB Nagar, Uppal
- Southwest: Kokapet, Manikonda, Puppalguda, Shaikpet, Shamshabad
The report predicted that the proposed Metro Phase 2 may boost residential real estate in the mid to long term in Southwest and Southeast Hyderabad.