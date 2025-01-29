Real Estate Summit: Hyderabad to become world-class city, says Uttam

Hyderabad: Telangana Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister Capt. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has said that the Congress government committed to make Hyderabad a world-class city and a global investment hub at the Hyderabad Real Estate Summit 2025.

Reddy credited previous Congress-led projects like the Outer Ring Road, Shamshabad Airport, and Metro Rail for Hyderabad’s rapid growth. He highlighted the city’s strengths, cosmopolitan culture, skilled workforce, and infrastructure, stating that Hyderabad recently secured Rs.1.78 lakh crore in investments at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

To support real estate, he assured developers of government backing and pledged to address industry challenges. He also announced plans to expand the Metro Rail, improve connectivity, and establish a Global Skill University to train professionals in IT, manufacturing, and construction.

The Minister detailed the Musi Rejuvenation Project, which aims to transform the river into an iconic waterfront like Seoul’s Cheonggyecheon River, creating ecological, recreational, and cultural spaces. Additionally, a Future City Project and a Sports University are being planned to enhance Hyderabad’s infrastructure.

As Irrigation Minister, he highlighted securing the city’s long-term water needs with supplementary pipelines from the Krishna and Godavari rivers. He assured investors of a safe and business-friendly Hyderabad, stressing the government’s commitment to sustainable and inclusive growth.