Real-life Magneto balances 85 spoons on his body, breaks world record

An Iranian real-life Magneto has taken the internet by storm. 50-year-old Abolfazl Saber Mokhtari broke the previous best record in the Guinness Book of World Records after he balanced 85 spoons on his body, beating the previous of 65 spoons, in Iran’s Karaj.

“I accidentally noticed this talent of mine when I was a kid,” said Mokhtari, “but after multiple years of practice and effort, I was able to strengthen my talent and develop it to where it is now,” he told guinnessworldrecords.com.

He succeeded in securing the record in the third attempt after weather conditions limited his chances in the first two. The guidelines for this record stipulate that the spoons are required to remain balanced on the body for a certain time.

“Due to the humidity and hot weather, a few spoons slipped from my body as I reached the 80th mark. I tried my best to keep my focus but the temperature of my body and sweat kept bringing me back to the starting point,” he told the records site.

Mokhtari has developed his unique talent to a point where he claims he hasn’t found anything he can’t balance. Yes, he can even balance another human being on himself.

“Anything, I mean it, any object. Anything that has a surface I can stick to my body, such as plastic, glass, fruit, stone, wood and even a fully grown human.”

Mokhtari states that he achieves this feat by transferring this energy to the objects, as long as he can touch and feel them. He said, “I focus on whatever I am trying to stick to my body, making me capable of transferring my energy and power to them.”

Mokhtari wants to travel to other countries and showcase his skill to the entire world. “I feel so happy and proud right now, and I encourage everyone to keep chasing their dreams and never give up no matter what life throws their way.”

Marcos Ruiz Ceballos from Spain held the previous record of balancing the most spoons on one’s body.