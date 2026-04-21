Real or robot? Alia Bhatt’s fake fashion campaign goes viral

Hyderabad: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has become the centre of an unexpected controversy, and this time, she did not even sign up for it. A Pakistani clothing brand recently shared glamorous images of the actor seemingly promoting their latest ethnic collection. The pictures looked real at first glance, but the truth behind them shocked fans across the internet.

The Illusion That Fooled Many

The viral images showed Alia dressed in beautiful traditional outfits, posing like she was part of a professional brand campaign. But social media users quickly noticed something felt off. It was soon revealed that the photos were created using artificial intelligence. The brand had reportedly taken her old images and digitally edited the outfits to match their designs, creating a completely fake endorsement.

What made matters worse was that the posts suggested Alia admired the collection, giving the impression that she was officially associated with the brand. This led to confusion among fans and raised serious concerns about misuse of a celebrity’s identity.

Internet Reacts Strongly

As the truth came out, the internet did not stay silent. Fans rushed to the comment section, calling out the brand and demanding accountability. Many warned that using a celebrity’s face without permission could lead to legal trouble. Some even directly tagged Alia, hoping she would notice and take action. Comments like “She will sue you” quickly began trending under the posts, showing just how strongly people felt about the issue.

A Bigger Question Around AI

This incident is a clear reminder of how powerful and risky AI technology has become. While it opens doors for creativity, it also makes it easier to blur the line between real and fake. In industries like fashion and entertainment, where image and identity matter deeply, such misuse can damage trust.

As AI continues to grow, this controversy highlights the urgent need for clear rules. Because in a world where anything can be created digitally, consent and authenticity matter more than ever.