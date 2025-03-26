Real reason behind Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal’s divorce

Mumbai: Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and dancer-influencer Dhanashree Verma, who got married in 2020, are no longer together. The couple’s marriage officially ended on March 20, 2025, after they were granted a mutual divorce. While they have yet to make an official announcement on social media, fresh reports reveal actual reason behind their separation.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma’s divorce reason

Senior journalist Vickey Lalwani dropped a bombshell on Instagram yesterday. According to him, the root cause of their divorce was a difference in opinion about where they would live. After tying the knot in December 2020, the couple initially moved to Haryana to stay with Chahal’s parents.

However, within days, Dhanashree expressed her desire to relocate to Mumbai, which did not sit well with Chahal. “Yuzi was clear that he wouldn’t uproot himself from his parents’ home and surroundings,” Lalwani claimed. Check out the post that is going viral on internet.

On March 20, both Yuzvendra and Dhanashree arrived at the family court for the final hearing, where Chahal agreed to pay Rs 4.75 crore as alimony to his former wife, as per Bar and Bench.

Once a fan-favourite couple on social media, Yuzvendra and Dhanashree’s relationship reportedly started to change by 2023, with fewer public interactions and cryptic posts sparking speculation.