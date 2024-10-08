Real reason why Rekha still wears sindoor post-husband’s death

Mumbai: Bollywood star Rekha is known not just for her acting, but also for her beauty and elegance. Every time she appears at an event, she turns heads with her stunning sarees and traditional style. But one thing that always grabs attention is the sindoor she wears, even though she hasn’t remarried after her husband’s passing. This small detail has raised many questions over the years.

The first time Rekha wore sindoor in public was in 1980, at the wedding of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh. Many famous Bollywood stars, including Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, were surprised to see her wearing it. When asked, she said it was for a film role and she had forgotten to remove it. But after that, she was often seen with sindoor, sparking curiosity and rumors.

In 1982, when Rekha received the National Award for her role in Umrao Jaan, the then-President of India, Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, asked her why she wore sindoor. Rekha simply replied, “In my city, it’s fashionable to wear sindoor.”

Years later, in a 2008 interview, Rekha addressed the ongoing questions. She said, “I don’t worry about what people think. Besides, I think it looks good on me. Sindoor suits me.” Her calm and confident answer shows how little she cares about the public’s opinions.

Rekha’s sindoor has become a part of her signature look, adding to her charm and mystery. Even though she has been away from films for some time, she continues to be a beloved figure in Bollywood. Her style, grace, and the questions surrounding her sindoor have kept her in the spotlight for decades.

Recently, Rekha made the IIFA 2024 night even more memorable as she left the audience amazed with her graceful performance, bringing a special energy to the event. The actress wore a beautiful Anarkali dress and looked as elegant as ever as she performed alongside a group of dancers for over 20 minutes.