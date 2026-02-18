Real-time CCTV monitoring introduced for Telangana inter exams

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TG BIE) has introduced real-time CCTV monitoring of inter exams in the state, which are set to begin on February 25.

Cameras have been installed at key locations at the examination centres across the state.

CCTV monitoring for Telangana inter exams

A total of 1,495 examination centres have been equipped with seven to eight CCTV cameras each. The cameras will cover the chief superintendent’s room, corridors, main entrance, and rear side of the centres.

Through the integrated system, officials will monitor whether question papers are opened on time, track late arrivals, and ensure that mobile phones are not carried into examination halls.

Secretary S Krishna Aditya stated that the Telangana inter exams will be monitored live through CCTV feeds linked to the command control centre.

Hall ticket access, exam guidelines

According to Controller of Examinations Jayaprada Bai, hall tickets will be available in college logins and will also be uploaded on the Board’s website from February 20.

Students will receive a download link on their registered mobile numbers. Hall tickets can also be obtained from MeeSeva centres.

As students will not be permitted to wear wristwatches, all examination centres will be equipped with wall clocks.

A total of 9.96 lakh students have registered for the examinations, which are scheduled to be conducted from February 25 to March 18.