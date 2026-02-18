Hyderabad to host Ramzan crescent moon sighting committee meeting today

Hyderabad: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan, also known as the Moon Sighting Committee, is scheduled to convene its monthly meeting on Wednesday, February 18, at 6:00 pm to determine the start date of Ramzan in India based on sighting of crescent moon.

The meeting will be held at Hussaini Building, Moazzam Jahi Market. It will be led by Hazrat Maulana Syed Hassan Ibrahim Hussaini Qadri Sajjad Pasha, Secretary of Sadar Majlis Ulema Deccan.

Public urged to report Ramzan crescent moon sighting in Hyderabad

Members of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee are urged to actively participate in the crucial gathering. Additionally, individuals who sight the moon are requested to promptly inform the committee via the specified phone numbers: 040-24603597, 9000008138, 9000033704, 9849879426, or 9866112393.

In preparation for the meeting, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has ensured adequate arrangements for the sighting of the crescent moon, aiming to facilitate the swift acquisition of accurate information regarding the commencement of Ramzan in India.

An official announcement will be made after verifying reports as per Shariah guidelines.

Holy month in India

The date for the beginning of Ramzan in India will be decided based on the sighting of the crescent moon in Hyderabad or other districts of India. If it is sighted today, then the holy month in India will begin tomorrow; otherwise, it will start on Friday.

Meanwhile, many business establishments and restaurants in Hyderabad and other cities in India have completed their preparations for Ramzan.

Almost all restaurants in Hyderabad are gearing up with special menus for ‘Sehri’ and haleem.

Ramzan is observed by Muslims worldwide. Fasting during the holy month is one of the five pillars of Islam.

Hyderabad is one of the major cities where the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee organizes a meeting of its members to determine and announce the sighting of the moon and the start date of Ramzan in India.